James Shannon Walker, 53, of Lockhart passed away peacefully on Friday, January 5th, 2024, with family and friends by his side at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin.

James was born September 17, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a lover of music, family, friends, and an all-around good time. He was known for his crazy antics, joking nature and good heart.

James was preceded in death by his wife Shawna, father Antero M. Aguirre and his brother, Antero G. Aguirre Jr.

Survivors include his mother Frances Aguirre, sons Seth and Mason and siblings Rick (Lori) Muirhead, Angela (Danielle) Aguirre, Amparo (Rusty) Wooley, Luis (Virginia) Aguirre, Elena Neal, Juan (Rosemary) Aguirre, Adelmiro Aguirre, and Eufemia Kinney.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bee Foundation.