Farmers Market moves for weekend events Share:







The Lockhart Farmers Market will move to the Caldwell County Justice Center on Saturday, May 7, due to the Cinco de Mayo activities around the square.

The Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a variety of vendors. It will return to its usual place on the Lockhart square the following week.

See Cinco de Mayo schedule on Page 3A.