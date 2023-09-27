Alonzo-Trejo to receive honor from H-E-B Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

H-E-B was founded in 1905, and Olga Alonzo-Trejo has “only” been the company for less than a quarter of that time. However, when the company founded its Community Service Award for its employees – aka partners – it certainly had someone like Alonzo-Trejo in mind.

On Nov. 2 in San Antonio, Alonzo-Trejo will be honored as the H-E-B Central Texas Region’s Community Service Award recipient.

Born and raised in Lockhart, Alonzo-Trejo has worked at the local store for 27 years, including 25 as a manager. Rather than retiring, she became a gas station attendant at the store because she wants to continue being part of the H-E-B family.

When the Post-Register earlier this week tracked down Alonzo-Trejo, she was returning from making a donation delivery.

“We do everything from school supplies to March of Dimes and others,” she said. “I really want to stress my partners. There are about 230 of us at H-E-B in Lockhart. We will feed the community on Thanksgiving Day. My partners and I embrace our community.

“Three years ago, before the pandemic, H-E-B raised $10,000 for March of Dimes in my community. As a company, they open many doors. It is known for exceeding expectations. HEB in Lockhart is the community in itself. Every partner should receive the Community Service Award.”

H-E-B will recognize several individuals from several divisions, but it made the following note regarding Alonzo-Trejo:

“The Community Service Award from H.E.B. recognizes Partners who champion worthy community endeavors. The vitality and continued success of the community requires commitment from our partners to become involved in and personally support the community. We are proud to announce that Olga Alonzo-Trejo has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Community Service Award.

“Olga’s community spirit and love for people can be felt immediately upon meeting her. She was greatly inspired by her parents. Olga’s community service can be seen throughout the year whether it’s raising money for the March of Dimes, finding clothes and food to help a customer or cooking for church events that serve the greater Lockhart community.

“There is no project too big for Olga. She was inspired while volunteering at the H-E-B Feast of Sharing and began a personal tradition to serve Thanksgiving meals in Lockhart to the homeless, and anyone in need of a warm meal, made with love by her and her husband, Joe. Olga exemplifies the H-E-B spirit of giving, and we are so honored to have her powerfully serving at H-E-B!”

Alonzo-Trejo said the honor should go to many others.

“This is not about me, but what inspires me,” she said. “Thanks to God, number one, and number two, thanks to my mother and father for instilling in me that I am here to serve and not to be served. We should take care of people and people will take care of you. My husband and I would do anything for anyone.”

Alonzo-Trejo said representing H-E-B means everything to her.

“I have to say thanks to them for hiring me and transforming me,” she said. “H-E-B will deliver and they will do things spontaneously.”

Alonzo-Trejo is the mother to nine children and 14 grandchildren. She has a daughter and a nephew who are graduates of West Point.

“This is something that is very passionate for me and my community,” she said. “I don’t have to die to see my results. I see them today.”