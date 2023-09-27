Brittany Lynn (Voigt) Balderas Share:







Brittany Lynn (Voigt) Balderas, age 40, of Gonzales, Texas passed away on August 30, 2023. All her loved ones surrounded her at St David’s Georgetown Hospital when she fell asleep in death after a tragic battle of a severe asthma attack.

Brittany was born on March 13, 1983, in Lockhart, Texas, to her parents Fred Voigt and Billie Faye (Robinson) Padgett. She was a graduate of Gonzales High School Class of 2002 and a dedicated and most loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and caregiver to her grandmother, Janet S Voigt-Mahan.

Brittany immediately lit up any room she entered with her infectious smile and laughter. She was a humble woman who enjoyed reading and studying the bible. She instilled many values in her children and a love for Jehovah God. She loved helping everyone and never met a stranger. Everyone who knew Brittany knew she would give anything she had, and that her family meant everything to her. She loved ballet, butterflies, road trips, traveling to the beach and Colorado, dancing to music and was not doubt “ a Daddy’s girl.” Brittany proudly displayed both inside and outside of her home, her large collection of butterfly wind chimes. And she loved to spoil each of her many precious pets. Brittany’s joy and passion of family gatherings, sharing a meal and caring for all her family and friends will be greatly cherished and missed. Prior to her death Brittany was most excited and preparing to be a first-time grandmother this upcoming October.

Brittany is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Herschel Teddie Voigt, W.W. “Bill” Robinson, and step-grandfather John “J.B.” Mahan; and mother Billie Faye (Robinson) Padgett; and brother Jarrett Levi Voigt.

Brittany is survived by her husband, Jose Adam Balderas and her five children, Jonathan Sepulveda (Alexis), Jayla Ornelas, Jose Adam Balderas Jr, Jennifer Balderas, Jasmine Balderas; her father, Fred Voigt; Grandmothers, Janet S Voigt-Mahan and Faye (Copeland) Robinson; Sisters Kimberly Wright (Johnny), Krystal Cantu (Samuel); Brothers, Jeffrey Spears (Tracie) and Jessibb Voigt; step-father, James Henry Padgett, III and step-grandfather James Henry Padgett, Jr.; mother-in-law, Esther Perez; several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All are welcome and invited to join in Brittany’s memorial service on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Visitation and a slideshow presentation will begin at 11:00 am, followed by a memorial talk from 12:00-12:30 pm, at The Venue at GGs (upstairs venue B), 216 Middlebuster Rd., Gonzales, Texas. Brittany loved many colors, so the family is encouraging vibrant attire such as purple and pink to show your love.