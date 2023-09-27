Clyde Willis Causey Share:







July 13, 1939 – September 23, 2023

Clyde Willis Causey, 84, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, September 29 from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Interment will take place at Driftwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.