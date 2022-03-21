Michael Paul Lewis Share:







March 25, 1946 – March 17, 2022

Michael Paul Lewis departed this world for Heaven on March 17, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born March 25, 1946, Michael was raised in Red Rock, TX and attended the Bastrop School District.

He married Janice Faye Lewis of Lockhart, TX in 1964, where they raised their family. Michael spent most of his career working for the MKT railroad. He was a youth baseball coach in Lockhart for many years and participated in school and community activities with his children. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, sportsman and gardener his entire life, and enjoyed barbequing and gathering with friends and family.

In 1997, Michael married Maria Helen Miller of Horn Lake, MS. This union introduced three new family members – 2 sons and a daughter, who he loved as his own. Mike and Maria resided in Horn Lake until they returned to Bastrop, TX in 2016. After a few years of retirement, he joined the team at Covert Chevrolet in Bastrop.

Michael Paul Lewis is preceded in death by his parents Jake Granville Lewis and Thelma Leona (Watcher) Lewis of Red Rock, TX, along with four sisters – Etta Marie Weisner of Bastrop, Katherine Thielepape of San Marcos, Verna Mae Wolf of Houston and Mildred Inez Weisner of Longview and three brothers – Jacob Granville Lewis, Jr. of Bastrop, Patrick Eugene Lewis of Red Rock, Wilburn Leroy (Sonny) Lewis of Bastrop, and daughter Carrie Ellen Burrow of Marks, MS.

Michael is survived by his wife Maria Miller of Bastrop, sister Dera LaFay (Bobbie) Hanna of Bastrop, four sons – Michael Dewayne Lewis and wife Cation of Red Rock, Clinton Scott Lewis and wife Nikki Guinn of Pflugerville, Daniel Harvey Miller of Jacksonville, NC, and Charles Andrew Miller of Arlington, TN, one daughter Phyllis Michelle Lewis of Bastrop and nine grandchildren – Dustin Lee Lewis, Cash Michael Urban, Sydney Elise Lewis, Tyler Ross Hammond, Bailey Michael Urban, Brooklyn Marie Burrow, Adia Love Miller, Carrie Allison Miller and Logan Keith Miller, and one great-granddaughter Halo Reighly Lewis.

Micheal’s memory will be cherished by all who knew him. In lieu of a traditional funeral, Michael’s friends and family will hold a memorial barbeque at a private family residence on Saturday, March 26.