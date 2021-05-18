Phillip B. Henthorne Share:







April 19, 1936 – May 12, 2021

Tech. Sgt. Phillip B. Henthorne, USAF retired, 85, passed away for this earth on May 12, 2021.



Phil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara and five sons: Kenneth Henthorne and his wife, Nancy; Phillip Henthorne and his wife, Kellie; Walt Branning and his wife, Judy; Jimmy Henthorne and his wife, Tammy; and Rick Branning. Phil also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.



Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Henthorne; sisters, Louann and Mary Kay; brother, Earl; son, Donald Henthorne; and grandson, Clinton Branning.



Phil was born April 19, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. He began serving his country and joined the United States Air Force in 1955. He took pride in his role as a Tech Sgt. In aircraft mechanics. He was stationed all over the world with two tours to Vietnam, in his 22 years with the United States Air Force. But Phil didn’t stop there. After settling down in Austin, Texas, he was a loyal employee of Covert Buick for 20 plus years.



After moving to Lockhart, Texas, Phil and Barbara enjoyed the country life. They built a home, rescued numerous cats and dogs and owned donkeys. Family and friends were always welcomed.



Phil was always ready for a “comeback” with his dry sense of humor. Even while hospitalized, waiting for his demise, a nurse let him know to call her if he needed anything. He replied, “I’ll call you anything you want me to.”



Phil and Barbara babysat their great-granddaughter, Lilly for seven years. A deep bond developed between Lilly and her Pa-paw. Lilly could do no wrong as far as he was concerned. He will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. and the service will be Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m., both at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Interment will follow at the Jeffrey Cemetery in Dale, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.