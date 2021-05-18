Harry Thomas Hunsucker Share:







Harry Thomas Hunsucker, 82, longtime resident of Neiderwald, passed away on May 4, 2021.

Born in Mobeetie, Texas to George and Velma Hunsucker on January 25, 1939, Harry was the third of seven children. He attended school in Tucumcari, New Mexico and enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old.

After serving honorably in the Navy for 22 years, Harry retired from the military in 1978 and settled in Montana. When his first marriage ended in divorce in 1988, he moved to Texas.

In September 1991, Harry married Alice Garland and they built a nice life together in Neiderwald, Texas. Their shared love of animals led them to adopt several dogs and cats through the years, including Darla, a 12-year-old terrier mix who’s now being cared for by family. Alice preceded Harry in death on January 22, 2020.

Harry is survived by family throughout the country, including his two sons, Philip Hunsucker (WA) and Brent Hunsucker (MT), his three sisters, Sherry Ballenger (NM), Patricia Leonard (TX), and Kay Brandl (TX), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and niece. In accordance with Harry’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea by the Navy. (There will be no funeral service.)