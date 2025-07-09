William Lee Head Share:







April 11, 1944 – July 4, 2025William Lee Head, 81, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025. Visitation is Monday, July 14 at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Neches St. in Lockhart. He will be laid to rest at Fleming Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.