Neil Hilton, 71, longtime resident of Lockhart, Texas entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2021. Neil was born March 14, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas to Wayne Hilton and Christine Moore Hilton. Neil grew up living in several different locations including Orlando, Florida where he graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Following graduation, Neil returned to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University (TTU). After graduating from TTU, he was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He met his wife, Deborah, while stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota. His last assignment was at Bergstrom AFB until it closed in 1993. Neil returned to school at Texas State University earning Master’s degrees in Music Education and Music Performance. He was a band director for several school districts before retiring from Austin ISD where he taught Band at Dobie Middle School.

Neil was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Hilton. Neil is survived by his wife Deborah; daughter Tara Hilton Bertram and her husband, Cody, along with three grandsons; son, Matthew Hilton, and his wife Madhavi and one grandson; one brother, Joe Hilton; and mother Christine Hilton.

Visitation will be at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, May 13 from 5:00 – 7:30 pm. There will be a private family graveside service in Dallas at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD or charity of donor’s choice.