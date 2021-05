Court to appoint advisory group charged with simplifying polling process Share:







Caldwell County commissioners will soon vote to appoint nominees to a new county-wide polling places advisory committee charged with helping simplify the process of determining where ballots are cast on Election Day.

Hoppy Haden, Caldwell County judge, said the project is being spearheaded by Caldwell County Elections Administrator Kimber Daniel.

