EMS transitions from Ascension to City of Lockhart Share:







City of Lockhart

Beginning Oct. 1, Lockhart Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will undergo a transition from its current operator, Ascension, to the City of Lockhart. Even with the administrative change, Lockhart EMS’ emergency medical care operations will remain consistent and uninterrupted.

The city recognizes and values Lockhart EMS’ commitment to providing swift, reliable, and lifesaving emergency medical services to Lockhart residents and parts of Caldwell County. With this change of operators, the public is reassured that the level of care, medical direction, service area, and dedication you have come to expect and be accustomed to from Lockhart EMS will remain one of the city’s top priorities.

The City of Lockhart first contracted with Ascension, then known as the Seton Family of Hospitals, to outsource City EMS services in 2015. That contract expires after September 30th at Ascension’s option, reestablishing Lockhart EMS as a city department.

Negotiations continue between the City of Lockhart and Caldwell County regarding an interlocal agreement on EMS services to be considered at a future Council meeting. During these negotiations, the city will keep providing EMS services in its current service area, which includes Lockhart city limits and parts of Caldwell County.