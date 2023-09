Hector Alfonso Solis Share:







April 7, 1990 – September 20, 2023

Hector Alfonso Solis, 33, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Services will take place Saturday, September 30, beginning with a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.