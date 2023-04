Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, April 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Krueger, 8-10 p.m., 6-11 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Super Smash Bros Tournament, 7-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Old Pal

Julie Nolan, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Reuben’s 7th Anniversary Party, 4-10 p.m.; Nathan Colt Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Commerce Hall

Hoyt Van Tanner, 8 p.m.

KD & The Sharp Four, 9 p.m.

The Shinglers, 10 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke with DJ Voodoo, 8 p.m.-midnight

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Roy Heinrich, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Kruez Market

Bobby G & The Drive. 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Country Willie Edwards, The Shut Ups, Alley Grass, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.