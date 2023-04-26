Walker, Sanchez qualify for Regional Meet Share:







From staff reports

Sophomore Rakaia Walker qualified for two berths at the Regional Track Meet after finishing third and fourth at the Area Meet last week in the 100- and 200-meter dash.

Also qualifying was Lion junior Zeke Sanchez, who placed third in the boys’ 1600-meter run.

“Rakaia speaks for herself to qualify for the Regionals in two events,” Lockhart Coach Scott Hippensteel said. “And Zeke did a tremendous job. He ran a smart race.”

The Regional Meet will be at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium April 28–29. The top two in each event at Regionals will qualify for the 5A State Meet at the University of Texas in Austin on Friday, May 12.

Lockhart just missed on getting some others qualified for the Regionals – the top four in each event qualified.

Junior Kennedy Roland was fifth for the girls in the high jump with a personal recrd of 5 feet, 4 inches.

The Lady Lions’ 4×100 relay team of Lily Royal-Corpas, Jada Edwards, Roland and Walker finished sixth.

On the boys’ side, the 4×100-meter relay team of Quavon Reese, Ashton Dickens, Josh Ramos, and Diante Jackson placed fifth, barely missing qualifying for Regionals.

“Their time of 43.13 is probably one of the best times we’ve had in about 10 years,” Hippensteel said.

Michael Foster was sixth for Lockhart in the discus.

Jackson and Dickens both claimed seventh-place finishes – Jackson in the 100-meters and Dickens in the 200-meter dash.

“Ashton has definitely improved,” Hippensteel said. “Diante was in his first year of track, so to get as far as he did is really great.”

District 25/26 Area Meet

At New Braunfels

Canyon High School

Lockhart individuals

Class 5A

GIRLS

100-Meter Dash

3. Rakaia Walker, 12.16

200-Meter Dash

4. Rakaia Walker, 26.02

4×100-Meter Relay

6. Lockhart (Lily Royal-Corpus, Jada Edwards, Kennedy Roland, Rakaia Walker), 49.73

High Jump

5. Kennedy Roland, 5-04.0

* * *

BOYS

100-Meter Dash

7. Diante Jackson, 11.16

200-Meter Dash

7. Ashton Dickens, 23.84

1600-Meter Run

3. Zeke Sanchez, 4:30.36

4×100-Meter Relay

5. Lockhart (Quavon Reese, Ashton Dickens, Josh Ramos, Diante Jackson), 43.13

Discus

6. Michael Foster, 128-06.0