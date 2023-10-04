Patriots escape Lockhart with overtime victory Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

It took extra time to decide Friday’s game between San Antonio Veterans Memorial and Lockhart, but after suffering an overtime setback to the Patriots – 48-42 – the Lions now find themselves in a battle for the rest of the season to return to the state playoffs.

Lockhart dropped to 2-4 overall and more importantly 1-1 in District 13, where 6 of the 7 league members have just one loss or less after two weeks.

Lockhart is off this week before traveling to always tough Liberty Hill on Oct. 13.

After a three-and-out on defense, Lockhart took just five plays to drive 62 yards on its first possession, scoring on when quarterback Ashton Dickens fakes a handoff, hit the right sideline and out-ran everyone for a 49-yard touchdown. Omar Ocampo’s PAT gave the Lions a 7-0 lead with 8:00 left in the first quarter.

Veterans Memorial missed a field goal on its second offensive series, and Lockhart again found pay dirt, this time driving 80 yards in nine plays. Dickens again did the honors on a 20-yard TD run. Ocampo was again true and with 4:43 left in the first frame, LHS led 14-0.

The Patriots drove 65 yards in seven plays to finally get on the board with 2:03 left in the first period, the final 15 on a TD pass from Clinton Dixon to Anthony Keith. Rafael Nunez’s PAT made it 14-7, Lockhart.

The Patriots used 10 plays to travel84 yards on its next series to tie the game. Dixon broke a couple of tackles on a nifty 29-yard run with 7:42 left in the half. Nunez’s kick made it 14-14.

After a 10-play drive netted nothing for Lockhart Veterans Memorial used one play, an 82-yard sprint by Dixon, to go on top 21-14 after Nunez kicked the PAT with 3:03 left in the half.

Lockhart reached the Patriot’s 8-yard line to open the second half, but Ocampo was wide left on a field goal attempt. There would be no more scoring until 3:57 remained in the third quarter when Veterans Memorial’s Taveyon Warren scored on a 44-yard jaunt. Nunez’s kick made it 28-14, Patriots.

Lockhart answered with a two-play drive, the final 73 on a explosive run by Nathaniel Gonzales with 3:10 left in the period. Ocampo’s kick made it 28-21.

The scoring onslaught was just beginning.

Lockhart’s ensuing onsides kick was recovered by Jady Burnett. The Lions tied the game six plays later when Dickens scored up the middle on an 11-yard keeper and Ocampo booted the PAT with 52 seconds left in the third, making it 28-28.

It took the Patriots just three plays to regain the lead, scoring with three seconds left in the period on Dixon’s 28-yard TD run. Nunez’s PAT made it 35-28, Veterans Memorial.

Lockhart took just three plays to catch the visitors again, this time with Gonzales side-stepping a defender and scoring from 10 yards out. Ocampo’s kick made it 35-35 with 11:12 left in the game.

However, another one-play drive, this on a 76-yard run by Dixon, followed by Nunez’s Pat, gave the Patriots a 42-35 lead with 10:54 remaining.

Lockhart took 6:01 off the clock, driving 96 yards in 15 plays to score with 4:53 remaining on Dickens’ powerful 6-yard run. Ocampo’s Pat made it 42-42.

Lockhart’s defense made a rare stop on the Patriots’ next drive, and the Lions reached the Patriots’ 40, but the clock ran out in regulation.

Lockhart got the ball first in overtime, but the Lions were stopped for losses three times and had a false start, forcing Dickens to throw into the end zone on fourth down, where he was intercepted.

Veterans Memorial faced a third-and-10, but Dixon spun away for a 17-yard gain to the 8, where he scored on the next play to end the game, 48-42.

Dickens had his best offensive output of the season with four touchdowns to go along 38 rushes and the 351 yards. Gonzales was also fantastic with 33 carries for 228 yards, his fourth 200-plus yard output of the season. He has also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,197 yards in just six games as a junior.

Lockhart had an 84-46 advantage in offensive snaps and outgained Veterans Memorial 631-408, also more than doubling the Patriots in time of possession 32:53 to 15:07, but the Patriots scored on drives of 7, 10, 1, 6, 3, and 1 play in regulation. Dixon had 21 carries for 263 yards for Veterans Memorial, who was once again without star running back James Peoples, who has committed to Ohio State.

Liberty Hill visits Veterans Memorial this week.

* * *

District 13 Standings

All District

Vets Mem. 4-1 1-0

Pieper 4-1 1-0

Kerrville Tivy 5-1 1-1

Bastrop 4-2 1-1

Liberty Hill 4-3 1-1

Lockhart 2-4 1-1

Cedar Creek 0-6 0-2

Last week scores:

Veterans Memorial 48, Lockhart 42 (OT)

Bastrop 41, Tivy 22

Liberty Hill 59, Cedar Creek 14

Pieper had open date

Next week’s games:

Liberty Hill at Veterans Memorial

Bastrop at Cedar Creek

Pieper at Tivy

Lockhart has open date

GAME STATS

Sept. 22, Lions Stadium, Lockhart

Score by Quarters

Veterans Memorial 7 14 14 7 6 — 48

Lockhart 14 0 14 14 0 — 42

TEAM STATS Vets Mem. Lockhart

First Downs 16 31

Rushes-Yards 37-331 72-591

Passing 5-9-0 4-12-2

Passing Yards 74 40

Total Yards 408 631

Punts-Avg. 3-37.0 3-41.3

Penalties-Yards 3-20 8-55

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Time of Possession (regulation) 15:07 32:53

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

VETERANS MEMORIAL — Dixon 21-263, Warren 15-172, Darden 1-(-4). LOCKHART — Dickens 38-351, Gonzales 33-228. Moebes 1-12.

PASSING

VETERANS MEMORIAL — Dixon 5-9-0-74. LOCKHART — Dickens 4-12-2-40.

RECEIVING

VETERANS MEMORIAL — Warren 1-32, Darden 2-21, Keith 1-15, Perkins 1-6. LOCKHART — Holcomb 2-21, Gonzales 2-19.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 49 run (Ocampo kick), 8:00

LOCKHART — Dickens 20 run(Ocampo kick), 4:43

VMHS — Keith 15 pass from Dixon (Nunez kick), 2:03

Second Quarter

VMHS — Dixon 29 run (Nunez kick), 7:42

VMHS — Dixon 82 run (Nunez kick), 3:03

Third Quarter

VMHS — Warren 44 run (Nunez kick), 3:57

LOCKHART — Gonzales 73 run (Ocampo kick), 3:10

LOCKHART — Dickens 11 run (Ocampo kick), :52

VMHS — Dixon 28 run (Nunez kick), :03

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Gonzales 10 run (Ocampo kick), 11:12

VMHS — Dixon 76 run (Nunez kick), 1:54

LOCKHART — Dickens 6 run (Ocampo kick), 4:53

Overtime

VMHS — Dixon 8 run