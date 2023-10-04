LHS performs well at Arkansas event Share:







LISD

The Lockhart High School boys’ cross country team competed at the Arkansas Chili Pepper XC Festival on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The festival has grown to one of the largest competitions in the United States for the sport of cross country.

After running in the less competitive “Open” division the past few years, the Lions decided to run with all the “Big dogs” in the El Caliente race.

In this race, the Lions finished in 42nd place of the 110 high schools from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Lockhart Senior Carlos Terrazas led the way as he placed 110th out of 860 runners with a time of 16 minutes and 39 seconds.

Other Lockhart finishers included:

128th Zeke Sanchez (16:47)

366th Ivan Gonzales (17:53)

367th Alejandro Cruz (17:53)

411th Anthony Daniel (18:05)

419th Mason Nino (18:07)

489th Cole Frey (18:24)

519th Ethan Herrera (18:31)