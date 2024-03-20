Firecracker Golf Tournament set to benefit Maxwell Fire Department Share:







The 1st annual Firecracker golf tournament benefitting fallen firefighters and the Maxwell Fire Department, Scholarship for Community with area students will be Monday, April 1, at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. on the day of the tournament and the shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one on a Par 3. There will also be a Golf Ball Launcher on the first tee with confidence and precision of a 360-yard or longer drive available.

Other Par 3 Hole-in-One prizes include an Apple Watch, PXG Driver, Apple iPad, and a Scotty Cameron putter.

There will be awards for first, second and third-place, men’s and women’s Longest Drives and Closest to the Pin, as well as raffle prizes and auctions.

Entry fee includes breakfast and lunch, green fee, cart rental, two drink tickets, range balls, and more.

For more information or to register, call Mark at 512-871-8993, or email golf@cwcesd2.org.