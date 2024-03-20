Black’s continues to spread the word about BBQ far and wide Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Original Black’s Barbecue treated guests of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at its Main Street restaurant last week, giving both an oral and visual history of Texas’ oldest same family restaurant.

Also on hand for the luncheon was James Faraioli, a who runs a publishing company based in Seattle Washington and that specializes in culinary books about chefs and restaurant and resorts. He is currently interviewing Kent Black and his family regarding their business.

Faraioli is also working on a project with former NFL star Terry Bradshaw

“I look forward to the Black family being in our next award-winning book,” Faraioli said.

Kent Black, a third-generation Pitmaster at Black’s BBQ, recognized his mother, Norma Jean Black, 92, as the Queen of Texas Barbecue.

Kent Black noted that his grandfather, Edgar Black, Sr., was a farmer and rancher in Delhi before starting Northside Market in Lockhart and selling barbecue.

“Barbecue has not always been cool,” Kent Black said. “Thank God it is now. We’re so happy to be taking the company into its 92nd year.”

Alongside his wife Candy, of 41 years, Kent Black mentioned his sons, nephew and grandchildren. Kent’s father, Edgar Black, Jr., ran the business with his wife, Norma Jean, before Kent took over.

The Original Black’s BBQ is celebrating 10 years in San Marcos and Austin and five years in New Braunfels, where there is a mural of George Strait since the restaurant there is the former Crystal Dance Hall where Strait once played.

The Original Black’s serves luxury boxes at University of Texas home football games, and recently picked up Austin’s Q2 Soccer Stadium as a customer. The original Black’s BBQ has served at Austin City Limits for several years.

Recently, H-E-B filmed a commercial at the restaurant, with Subaru to soon follow.

Also, Barrett Black worked recently with Sargento Cheese as that business is looking to partner with The original Black’s BBQ during National Grilled Cheese Month in April.

Barrett Black is also working again with Goodtaste TV for season 3 where The Original Black’s BBQ will have a short segment during each episode.

In other business:

The annual Chisholm Cup Golf Tournament is set for April 6 at Lockhart State Park. The event is hoping to field both a morning and afternoon flight. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and a dinner and awards ceremony will conclude the day’s events,

The Chisholm Trail Roundup is set for June 13-15. Sponsorship packages are still available. Also, CTR buttons have returned. The 3-day pass button is $25.

Finally, the Cinco De Mayo 5K/10K Run is set for May 4.