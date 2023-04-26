5K/10K Race expects another record year Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Cinco de Mayo 5K.10K Race, set for Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Lockhart expected to bring in about $10,000 in scholarships this year, according to Co-Director Jimmy Silva.

The 2022 Cinco de Mayo broke all of its previous records with 340 registered, including 273 actual runners. This year, Silva said, more people have already registered than at the same time last year.

“We had 50 to 75 walk ups last year to register, and that’s a good problem to have,” Silva said. “It’s always a great event.”

To register online, visit cinco5K10K.com. The cost is $15 per walker or runner for either 5K or 10K, and checks can be made to GCCHCC (Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.)

This will be the 13th annual Cinco de Mayo race in Lockhart. Just eight years ago there were only 75 runners.

“They come from as far away is Port Lavaca, Waco, and other places,” Silva said.

Jennifer Crosby of For The Love Of Go in Hays County, is also co-director. She directs 32 races with her non-profit organization.

Silva said For The Love Of Go donates money for runners to participate and even some shoes.

A new program starting either this year or next will be money for those wishing to start new businesses. “That will come out of our education funds, which comes from the race,” Silva said.

There will be a DJ – Jesse “The Jammer” Cruz — at the event. There will also be a live internet broadcast.

There will be breakfast tacos served for the contestants. Medal presentations will be held following the race and all results can be found at athleteguild.com.