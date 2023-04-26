Lockhart’s Cinco de Mayo set for another big turnout Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Cinco de Mayo promises yet another stellar two days of entertainment on the Lockhart square with food and arts and craft vendors for all ages, as well a full lineup of musical performances beginning Friday evening and ending at midnight Saturday.

“With the growth of Lockhart, we are getting amazing crowds,” said Jonathan Gonzales, Chairman of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. We get a lot of people from Austin. People come here for Courthouse Nights and many other events and come back for this.”

This year, there will be 45-plus vendors. There will be food vendors with such items as turkey legs, funnel cakes, and Gorditos (specialty tacos). Arts and craft vendors will include women’s attire items such as earrings and jewelry, and gadgets for children. Davenport Farms will also be on hand Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. with its petting zoo.

Two of the bands scheduled are Latin Grammy nominees – Los Chamacos on Friday night and the South Texas Homies on Saturday night,

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 5

6-7:30 p.m. – Quemazon

7:30-8 p.m. – DJ X-Ray with Hot Tejano

8-10 p.m. – Broken Arrow Band

10:30-Midnight – Los Chamacos

Saturday, May 6

Noon-1 p.m. – DJ Nando with Hot Tejano

1-2 p.m. – Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra

2:30-4 p.m. – Los Gatos 512

4:30-6 p.m. – The Fossils

6:30-8 p.m. – M-Dos

8:30-10 p.m. – Matt Castillo

10:30-Midnight – South TX Homies

“This event really put music on the Square here,” Gonzales said, noting it goes back more than two decades. “It laid the foundation. It is an iconic event that brings families together. It’s free and we really want people to come out and not worry about financial matters. They can reunite after the Covid years.

“Our focus has also been to bring mom and pop businesses together and collaborate with other businesses.”