Walker commits to run for Rice Owls Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School senior Rakaia Walker has committed to run track for Rice University in Houston.

Walker will be majoring in Biology and hopes to eventually enter pre-med.

On the track, Walker plans to run the 100-meters, 200-meters, and some relay events.

Lockhart Head Girls’ Track Coach Ruben Ortiz had previously coached track and cross country at Texas State University for more than eight years.

“This is a win-win for Walker and Rice,” Ortiz said. “As athletically talented that she is, she is equally gifted in academics. From a recruiter’s standpoint, with her being a multi-sport athlete for Lockhart, she has never been able to focus 100 percent on track but is still a state qualifier and competed at the highest level. Her true talents are still untouched, and they know that. Rice is well known for its academics and for them, recruiting is always difficult because of this. Walker could have her pick of schools academically and she chose one of the best. They don’t call Rice the Ivy League of the south for anything.”

Jim Bevan is the Head Coach of the Rice women’s track and field team.

This year’s Rice squad includes athletes from the United Kingdon, Zambia, Germany, England, Iceland, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, California, Maine, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, and Texas.