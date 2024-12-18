Lions’ Deutsch signs with Point University Skyhawks Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School senior, Gage Deutsch, signed a letter-of-intent last week with Point University in West Point, Georgia.

Point University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and is on the Georgia-Alabama line, abut 30 miles from Auburn University.

“Point University is getting a young man that oozes confidence and the no-quit mentality on and off the field,” Lockhart Baseball head Coach San Juan Arias said.

Deutsch also starred for the Lions in football as a wide receiver.

LHS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Todd Moebes noted Deutsch was a multi-year letterman in both football and baseball.

“Gage is proven and an excellent hard worker,” Moebes said. “A lot of his success and contributions are through how hard he works.”

Lockhart will honor several athletes at a signing ceremony in the Lions Den in February.

As a pitcher last season, Deutsch hurled 47 innings for Lockhart as a senior, striking out 58 and holding opponents to a .260 batting average. He will finish his senior season this spring.

Defensively, Deutsch had a .900 fielding percentage as a shortstop with 30 putouts.

The Point University Skyhawks won the NAIA World Series in 2016 and were the Southern States Athletic Conference champions in 2018.

The Skyhawks play games against schools from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

The Skyhawks were 32-19 overall last season under Head Coach John Tyler, finishing tied for third in the SSAC at 18-12.