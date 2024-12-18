Lions shine at Panther Classic Share:







The Lockhart Lions Varsity basketball team competed in the Panther Classic Tournament in Navarro last week, finishing with a 3-2 record against tough competition.

The Lions started strong with a commanding 74-52 victory over Luling to improve to 13-0, but faced setbacks in a 58-40 to YMLA and a heartbreaking 57-58 loss to Carrizo Springs on a game-winning shot.

However, Lockhart rebounded with determination, defeating Navarro 51-38 and closing the tournament with a 46-35 win over Gonzales.

The Lions are now 15-2 on the season.

A highlight of the weekend was senior Jordan Ortiz’s impressive shooting performance, hitting eight 3-pointers in the narrow loss to Carrizo Springs. Additionally, senior Dareon Loggins’ exceptional play throughout the tournament earned him a spot on the prestigious All-Tournament Team.

“I enjoyed watching our guys compete and seeing players step up when others go down due to injuries,” Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart said. “Their resilience and teamwork were on full display, and it’s exciting to see them rise to the challenge. Playing in tournaments has been a highlight of our season and is a good chance for our team to bond and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Lockhart dominate Northeast Early College

The Lockhart Lions Varsity basketball team continued their winning streak with a commanding 84-51 victory over Northeast Early College earlier last week. From the opening tip, the Lions executed their game plan with precision, setting the tone for the game and showcasing the energy that has become their hallmark this season.

“We came out and executed our game plan the exact way we wanted to,” said Coach Hart. “The energy our guys bring is something we’ve relied on, especially when our offense or defense isn’t clicking. Watching them come together and find ways to win has been a joy, and they’re starting to sync up as district play approaches.”

The Lions were led by standout performances from Loggins, who posted 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals, and junior DJ Anthony, who added 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. Seniors John Camacho (8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) and Roman Moreno (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) contributed key plays on both ends of the court.