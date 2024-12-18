Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Game Day Sports Bar
John Hanson, 7 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
Two-Step Thursdays with Double or Nothing Band 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
The PEARL
Christmas Party with Santa Claus, 7-8 p.m., Mandy Rowden and HalleyAnna Finlay, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
Tiki Christmas: Matthew Logan Vasquez & The point, 1 p.m.-midnight
Sunday, Dec. 22
Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)
Two-step dance lessons, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
A Very Special Bitter Sipper, 6-10 p.m.
The PEARL
Jamie Krueger Blues Jam, 3-5 p.m.
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.