Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Game Day Sports Bar

John Hanson, 7 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Two-Step Thursdays with Double or Nothing Band 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

The PEARL

Christmas Party with Santa Claus, 7-8 p.m., Mandy Rowden and HalleyAnna Finlay, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Tiki Christmas: Matthew Logan Vasquez & The point, 1 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, Dec. 22

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

Two-step dance lessons, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

A Very Special Bitter Sipper, 6-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Jamie Krueger Blues Jam, 3-5 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.