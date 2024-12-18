The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Leticia Self. Alma Brewer Strawn Elementar. “I teach Foundational Learning and am the Special Education Team Leader — Math, Reading, Writing, Computer Programs and Social Skills.”

Hometown: Bandera

Where did you graduate? University of Mississippi and Texas State Universityin Social Work and Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The students and their families and the lives I have the honor and privilege to impact in a positive way as well as my marvelous co-workers.”

How would your friends describe you? “Prayer warrior, humble, hard-worker, honest, fair, good listener, friend, empathetic.”

What values are important to you? “Honesty, teamwork, trust, appreciation, dependability, responsibility, creativity, diversity, passion, courage, justice, respect, forgiveness and compassion for others.”

Talents? “Child Whisperer, relating to all children well for over 35 years; gardening, interior decorator, advocate for children, counselor, and cook.”

Favorite Books: The living Bible, cookbooks, home decorating and gardening

Favorite Music: Christian Worship music

Hobbies: “Thrifting, decorating, gardening, hunting, reading and family time”

What inspires you? “The resilience of children and the peace that surpasses my understanding, knowing that He loves them.”

Family: “My wonderful husband of 38 years, Jerry Self. Our inspiring son, Lee, and our beautiful daughter-in-love, Mara. Our German Shepherds, Reno, Obie, and Kilana, and our Yorkie, Coco.”