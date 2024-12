Pet of the Week Share:







Palmer is a very good, low energy dog. At the same time, he’s always down to play! Palmer is about 2.5 years old and is a lab mix.

Palmer and others are available for adoption by visiting Lockhart Animal Shelter at 547 Old McMahan Trail.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 5:50 p.m. — City of Lockhart