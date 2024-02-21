Farmers and Artisans Market enjoyed by people from all over Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Gary Dickenson had met so many people from so many countries and states visiting the Farmers and Artisans Market in Lockhart, he decided to begin writing them down. Since his group took over the reins of the market in February 2023, Dickenson has taken note of the whereabouts of individuals from the following areas:

Countries — Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden (two different people from Sweden at different times), France, Costa Rica, Australia, Brazil, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Italy, Albania, Portugal, Lebanon, Ecuador, all over Mexico, and South America.

States — All over Texas, California, Minnesota, Oregon, New York, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Connecticut, Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

“Some have come here for the barbecue fest,” said Dickenson, President of the Market. “They’re here for three different reasons. One, they’ve got relatives here. Two, they came just to visit Texas. Lockhart because barbecue was one of their stops. And three, some of them have moved here from some of those places. They may have moved to Austin but come here because it’s the Barbecue Capital. All of them like to take something back from Texas.

The five-member board of the Market includes Dickenson, Vice President Katy Kemp, Secretary/Treasurer Tara Bittner, members Clem Wilson and Leslie Collier.

The Farmers and Artisans Market is open each Saturday (unless of poor weather conditions) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are usually between 16 and 20 vendors on Main Street at the Lockhart square, however, Dickenson and company have expanded its accepted radius to 50-75 miles in hopes of growing the market.

“Right now, the farthest vendor is probably 30 miles away,” Dickenson said. “That’s Twisted M from Belmont (between Luling and Nixon). They sell Yaupon Tea. Originally, it was the first tea in the United States before they started bringing tea over. It’s a wild plant out in the pastures. Ranchers hate it. It’s an invasive species with thorns. But you boil those leaves, and it makes an excellent tea.

“We’ve had some vendors from Seguin, and a couple from Kyle and Buda.”

The vendors have a wide variety of items, ranging from canned goods, honey, potted plants, trees to replant, fruits, and vegetables.

Gary and Sue Dickenson’s 2D Woodworks have cutting boards and charcuteries. There are other woodwork vendors. There are also vendors with candles, bath soaps, and crochet works.

There is Keto Delights with a variety of baked goods, Chaparral Cultivation Emporium, and new from Martindale is Cross Rifle Cookies and Coffee, which pleases kids with its unique and rather large cookies.

“We will have in the near future freezer beef from Kemp Angus Farms, certified angus beef, all cuts,” Dickenson said. “It will be on dry ice with 3 or 4 different coolers.”

Dickenson said the Farmers and Artisans Market was “shooting for” about 30 vendors. It has the capability of being on three sides f the square if it grows to that size with Market and Commerce streets joining Main, but it will not use those until needed.

“We’re being extremely careful,” Dickenson said. “We’re a certified Farmers Market, registered with the State of Texas. To be certified, you have to be at least 50 percent agricultural-related. We’re also real strict in saying that items must be handmade or homegrown.”

Dickenson hopes the market will soon be a part of the Chisholm Trail Roundup, noting that the setup will not interfere with the CTR Parade, which does not use its section of Main Street.

The market was part of A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart as well as Running of the Bulls in 2023.

“I encourage the people who come by our booth to go to the stores around us, Dickenson said. “I encourage shopping around with the local merchants.”

The Farmers and Artisans Market has asked to have its hours extended to 2:30 or 3 p.m.

“About 10:30 (a.m.), people start coming to the square for their coffee,” Dickenson said. “Then about 11:45, it pretty well dies because everybody goes to each lunch. Then, about 12:45 or 1 p.m., here comes the crowd and it picks back up. They’re coming out of the restaurants, and everybody is kinda flowing around town. We have to shut down at 2 p.m. There are no sales after 2 p.m. and we’ve got people standing in the street wanting to buy something.”