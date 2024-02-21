Early Voters have multiple options Share:







There is a new Early Voting location in Lockhart, making it easier for voters to cast their votes as it is closer to downtown Lockhart and has easy access from highways 142 and 183. The new location is Adams Gym at PRIDE High School, located at 419 Bois D’Arc Street.

There will still be Early Voting available at the Scott Annex Building at 1409 Blackjack St. in Lockhart.

There are also Early Voting locations in Martindale (Three Rivers Community Center, 103 Main St.) and Luling (Luling Civic Center, 333 E. Austin St.).

Feb. 20 –The last day of Early Voting will be March 1.

The locations will be open Feb. 20 through March 1 at the following times:

Feb. 20 – 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 21 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 22 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 23 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 24 – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Noon-6 p.m.

Feb. 26 – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 27 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 28 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 29 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

March 1 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hours could change due to staff shortage. For more information, call 512-668-4347.

The Democrat and Republican sample ballots are included in this week’s print edition of the Post-Register.