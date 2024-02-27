Donald Ray Perry Share:







Donald Ray Perry of McMahan, Texas passed away on February 19, 2024 at the age of 85. Don was born in Houston, Texas on February 27, 1938 to Minnetta Massier Perry and Henry Raymond Perry. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Don truly enjoyed hnting, fishing, conoeing and camping with his family and friends. Don began his law enforcement career in 1959 with the Houston Police Department, continuing with the FBI, DEA, TCOLE and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. On May 14, 2010, The 100 Club of Central Texas honored Don with The Lifetime Achievement Award at its 27th Annual Banquet. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Kopinitz Perry, two sons, Michael Perry (Telisha) of Corpus Christi, Mark Perry (Carol) of Spring Branch, two grandsons, Tristan Perry of Austin and Jack Perry of Spring Branch. Don leaves a sister, Cheryl Armstrong and family of Gatesville and a half sister Lynn Makowski and family of Delaware. Please join Don’s family and friends in a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11:00 at the 1st Lockhart Methodist Church in Lockhart, Texas.