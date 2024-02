Ted Freeman Jones Share:









04/16/1935-02/22/2024

FINAL CHECKRIDE

Do not look at my grave and cry.

I am not there, I’m up in the sky.

I’ve passed my final checkride.

And now I’m free to fly.

To places I’ve only dreamed of,

while flying mortals through the sky.

Do not grieve for me, for I’m free to fly.

Do not grieve for me, for I did not die.

I just joined the flying club in the sky.

Donation: St Jude Children Hospital

Attn: Dr Cindi Jones