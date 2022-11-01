Lynda Fleck Share:







December 13, 1939 – October 28, 2022

Lynda C. (Raney) Fleck, our beautiful wife, mother, Nina and sister entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was 82 years of age.

Lynda was born on the 13th of December 1939 in Houston, Texas to Nadine and Calvin McNatt. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by a single Mom as an only child. She and her mom moved to Huntsville and later back to Houston. Nadine remarried and at the age of 21 Lynda was blessed with 2 sisters.

She loved many things, but her passions were her family, her husband and children, sewing, doll collecting, walking with her dog Rosebud, spotting hummingbirds and working in her flower garden. She especially loved her hydrangeas and took great pride in the size she could get them to grow and experimentally changing their color. Lynda’s greatest passion of all was her grandchildren. She was a loving, adventurous, hilarious, and generous Nina and they will miss playing cards, dominoes and other games with her, watching movies, dancing, attempts at singing together and laughing.

Lynda is survived by her husband Jack, her children Barbara and Kris Miller, Sharon and Tommy Kostelnick, Larry Fleck and Belinda Black, Mark and Marianna Fleck; her 6 grandchildren Wendy, Michael, Payton, Shannon, Traci, Tristan and Whitney; and her 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kelley Courville and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Nadine Courville, sister Donna Shepherd, daughter Carol Rebeiz and grandson, Daniel Rebeiz.

Lynda, you are God’s precious gift. You taught us life values of honesty and integrity, how to make wise choices and how to love one another. Thank you for blessing our lives. We love you and will hold your memory close in our hearts.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 5 at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Interment will take place at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lynda to St. Jude: Gift Funds: Lynda Fleck – Gift Funds for St. Jude (stjude.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.