Threasol (Terri, “T”) Hagan Traw Share:







Threasol (Terri, “T”) Hagan Traw lived an amazing 99-year life, serving her family, friends, churches and country with relentless good heart. Born in Lockhart, Tex. on May 5, 1923 she spent most of her first 35 years in Texas, graduating from Lockhart High School in 1939, attending Southwest Texas Teachers College and volunteering for the WAVES during World War II where she served as a recruiter.

In the WAVES she met John W Traw, a recruiter for the U.S. Navy stationed in Texas. They married in 1944 and enjoyed 66 years together in St. Louis, Mo., Corpus Christi, Tex., Minnetonka and Plymouth, Minn. and finally settling in Asheville in 1987.

In Asheville, Terri was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher. She also served on the Asheville Symphony Guild and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In her final 10 years, she enjoyed the warm community life and much laughter at Heather Glen in Arden. She passed away on October 24, 2022.

Terri is survived by: sister Betty Treude, brother Reno Damerau and sister-in-law Peggy Hindert; three children – Jim Traw, Jill Thomson and Kelly Traw; five grandchildren – Jason Traw, Jessica Moyer, Sarah Traw, Natalie Traw and Katie Traw; eight great grandchildren; nieces Kathy Deussen, Lynda Hagan, Lisa Helin, Robin Connolly, Michele Damerau, and Jane Crawford and nephews James Hagan, Paul Barnett, Coy Barnett, Neil Chapman, Chris Chapman, Ed Connolly, Dan Connolly and Ed Hindert. She was preceded by: her husband John; parents Albert and Jennie Hagan and adoptive parents (at 1 ½ years old) J.D. and Ollie Chapman; brothers Rudy Hagan, J.D. Chapman Jr. and Ray Damerau Jr. and sisters Opal Barnett and Christine Chapa; nephew Michael Hagan and grandson Matt Monson.

Terri’s memorial will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, N.C. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2pm – all friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Asheville Symphony Society, Inc., 27 College Pl., Ste. 100, Asheville, NC 28801.