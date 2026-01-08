Gary Job Corps celebrate the holiday season Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps

Gary Job Corps recently held a staff Christmas Party, with Center Director Norman Turner played Santa Claus. Special thanks to Stacy Kerns, Director of Administration and Finance, and her crew that set up decorations and arranged Big Dog Catering to supply the breakfast tacos and biscuits and gravy for the event.

A Christmas Greetings was given by Center Director, Norman Turner, that stated, “As the holiday season approaches, the Gary Job Corps Center extends our sincere gratitude and warm wishes to our students, staff, and community partners across San Marcos and the surrounding region. We are proud of our students for their dedication to education, career training, and personal growth, and thankful for our staff, whose commitment and compassion make a lasting difference every day.

We also extend our appreciation to the City of San Marcos, Hays County, neighboring counties including Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, and Travis, and our many community partners—schools, employers, first responders, healthcare providers, workforce boards, nonprofits, and higher education institutions, whose collaboration strengthens opportunities for the young people we serve.”

Turner continued, “The holiday season is a time for reflection, unity, and gratitude. As we look ahead to the new year, we remain committed to expanding opportunity and building strong partnerships throughout our community. From all of us at the Gary Job Corps Center, we wish you a safe, joyful, and peaceful holiday season and a New Year filled with hope and opportunity”.