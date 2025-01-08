Arsenic and Old Lace looking for cast members Share:







Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Arsenic and Old Lace is a dark comedy about Mortimer Brewster, who discovers his sweet elderly aunts have been secretly poisoning lonely old men and burying them in the basement. Chaos erupts as Mortimer tries to cover up their crimes, fend off his criminal brother Jonathan, and manage his eccentric family — all while planning his wedding. Full of laughs and mayhem, it’s a hilarious tale of murder and madness.

To schedule an audition sign up at mygbt.org/auditions.

For more information, visit arsenicatthebaker.wordpress.com.

Parts available

Women

Abby Brewster (50-70) A charming Victorian lady who, with her sister, poisons elderly gentlemen as an act of charity. The more dominant and slightly older aunt of Teddy, Jonathan, and Mortimer.

Martha Brewster (50-70) Abby’s sweet but more submissive sister. She’s strong, kind, and deeply rooted in her role. Always wears a high collar. Aunt to Teddy, Jonathan, and Mortimer.

Elaine Harper (25-40) Mortimer’s fiancée and the minister’s savvy, energetic daughter. Displays a wide range of emotions, from bliss to fear to relief.

Men

Mortimer Brewster (30-50) Nephew of Abby and Martha, brother to Teddy and Jonathan. A likable drama critic whose world is upended by his family’s antics. Requires strong physical comedy and timing.

Teddy Brewster (40-60) Mortimer and Jonathan’s brother, who believes he’s Theodore Roosevelt. Energetic and dedicated, often charging up stairs yelling “CHARGE!”

Jonathan Brewster (35-60) A murderous psychopath with a temper and a face resembling Boris Karloff. Creepy, intense, and prone to physical work.

Dr. Einstein (35-65) A German plastic surgeon and Jonathan’s submissive accomplice. Sympathetic despite his faults, with a ratty appearance and alcohol haze.

Cameos

Rev. Dr. Harper (50-70) Elaine’s refined, mild-mannered father and minister. Disapproves of Mortimer and Elaine’s relationship.

Officer Brophy (25-45) A likable police officer collecting Christmas toys.

Officer Klein (25-45) Brophy’s partner, a typical Brooklyn cop.

Officer O’Hara (any age) An Irish-American officer with a larger-than-life personality and a passion for playwriting.

Mr. Gibbs (55-80) A gruff elderly man looking to rent a room but narrowly escapes the sisters’ “charity.”

Lieutenant Rooney (50s) The no-nonsense, decisive head of the local precinct.

Mr. Witherspoon (50-60s) The mild-mannered superintendent of Happy Dale Sanitarium.

Production Dates

March 28-April 13

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Audition Dates

Friday, Jan 17, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 18, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan 20, 7 p.m. (callbacks, if necessary)

Audition Instructions

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and improv. Monologues are optional and should not exceed 90 seconds.

* * *

GBT Schedule

Jan. 11

24-Hour Play Festival

Feb. 14-March 2

Pride & Prejudice

by Kate Hammill

March 28-April 13

Arsenic and Old Lace

by Joseph Kesselring

June 5-8

Vaudeville

Created by Liza McCarthy

July 11-Aug. 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

by Dennis Kelly

Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin

Oct. 10-26

The Rocky Horror Show

Book, music and lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Nov. 8-9

A Tribute to Military Veterans

Created by Shaela Leggett-Bresset

Dec. 5-21

Cuento Navideno

Based on a Christmas Carol

by Rupert Reyes