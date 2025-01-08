Infrastructure Summit set for San Marcos Share:







San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership have announced the 2025 “Infrastructure Summit: Navigating Water and Energy Challenges.” The business luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Texas Old Town venue in Kyle.

This highly anticipated event will bring together an audience of industry leaders and decision-makers to explore the pressing challenges and opportunities surrounding water management, energy resilience, and sustainable growth in Central Texas.

The Chamber and Hays Caldwell EDP have announced the keynote speaker will be Phil Wilson, CEO of the Lower Colorado River Authority. Wilson brings a wealth of experience, having served as Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation and as Texas’ 106th Secretary of State under Governor Rick Perry. With an extensive background in infrastructure, energy, and public service leadership, Wilson’s insights promise to guide the conversation on sustainable growth and resource management in the region.

In addition to Wilson’s keynote, attendees will hear from other distinguished speakers, including Robert Puente, CEO of the San Antonio Water System, and Darrell Nichols, Deputy General Manager of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority. Discussions will be moderated by Will Conley of American Structurepoint, former CAMPO Chair and Hays County Commissioner. They will address strategies for water management, energy resilience, and fostering sustainable development to meet the demands of Central Texas’ rapid growth.

These leaders will participate in an engaging panel discussion to share real-world perspectives on water and energy challenges while addressing the vital role infrastructure plays in regional growth and sustainability.

To secure a reservation, as seating is limited, visit bit.ly/InfrastructureSummit, or contact the Chamber at chamber@sanmarcostexas.com.