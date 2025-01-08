Lions Fall to Cedar Park; refocus for next district opponent Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lions Varsity basketball team faced a tough Cedar Park squad on Friday, falling 69-52 in a hard-fought game.

The Freshman and JV teams also experienced losses, but LHS Head Coach Collin Hart said his Lions are using the setbacks as motivation to improve.

The Varsity Lions played well for three quarters, but struggled in the third, a turning point in the game.

“We are working on playing hard throughout the entire game in order to compete in our tough district,” Hart said. “Coach Levi Hays, our offensive coordinator, developed a strong game plan that helped us be more efficient on offense. We knew what to expect from Cedar Park, and I’m proud of the effort we gave, even though we came up short.”

Senior Dareon Loggins led the Lions with 18 points, while junior Jay Villalobos added 15. Junior DJ Anthony contributed 7 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, rounding out a solid effort from the Lions’ key players.

Despite the loss, the Lions are eager to regroup and prepare for their next matchup. “This loss only pushes us to put in the work and gear up for Tuesday,” Coach Hart added.

The Lions played at Leander Tuesday