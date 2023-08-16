Tribute band caps off 2023 CH Nights Share:







Special to the LPR

Talking Heads tribute band HeartByrne will play the final Courthouse Nights of 2023 on Friday beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The band will play from 8:30-10 p.m. It will be preceded by DJ Island Time – Will Rhodes – beginning at 7 p.m.

David Byrne was the leader of Talking Heads. His solo career continues. He was the lead singer and principal songwriter for the Talking Heads, including megahit “Burning Down the House.”

The Talking Heads infused pop, funk, art rock, and African rhythms into perhaps the most adventurous, danceable and timeless music to emerge from the new wave movement.

According to Heartbyrne’s social media site, it picks up the torch where the seminal concert film ‘Stop Making Sense’ left off, breathing new life into the classics and pushing the grooves into uncharted sonic territory. What began as an informal ‘hoot night’ has evolved into a must-see touring act featuring some of Austin’s most talented musicians.