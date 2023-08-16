School year begins Share:







From staff reports

The first of 168 instructional days for Lockhart Independent School students began Wednesday.

There were 55 buses in action to pick up and drop off LISD students.

Pre-enrollment was 8 percent at LISD compared to last year.

School times at LISD campuses are as follows:

Carver Early Education Center – 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

All LISD elementary schools – 7:25 a.m.-3:10 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High – 8:45 a.m.-4:L30 p.m.

Lockhart High School – 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

PRIDE High School – 9 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

The final day of classes at LISD is May 24.

At Prairie Lea ISD, classes begin on Aug. 28.

There are about 260 students enrolled at Prairie Lea Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, with the high school (9-12) having about 68 students.

The last day of school at Prairie Lea is June 7.

Pre-K through 12th grade at Prairie Lea all begin classes at 7:40 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.