Lockhart Little League needs players Share:







The deadline for registration for the Lockhart Little League (LLL) is Wednesday, Jan. 15.

LLL is part of an international baseball and softball non-profit baseball organization.

LLL has programs for ages 4 to 14.

T-Ball is for ages 4-6, but some 3-year-old players can play if they are close to 4.

Coach Pitch is for ages 6-7; Pee Wee is for 8-year-olds only; Minors 9-10; Majors 11-12; Juniors 13-14.

Practice begins in early February, with games starting the first weekend of March.

Player Agent Dylan West said the numbers were a little low. Last year there were 32 teams in LLL, and as of last week there were only 15.

Questions can be texted to West at 737-266-3403.