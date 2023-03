Lockhart Junior High track results Share:







Special to the LPR

Lockhart Junior High track results for a meet last week at Seguin. The next LJHS meet will be after spring break, Thursday March 23, at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

Team Results

8th Grade Boys — 1st Place

8th Grade Girls — 2nd Place

7th Grade Boys — 2nd Place

7th Grade Girls — 2nd place

First place finishers

8th Grade Boys

Ethan Herrera – 2400-Meter Run

4×100-Meter Relay — George McGee, Kadon Moebes, Nathan Roland, Kaidyn Roland-Brite

Joseph Ancira – 110-Meter Hurdles

Kaidyn Roland-Brite – 100-Meters, 200-Meters, High Jump, Long Jump

4×200 Meter Relay — Bob Estrada, Evan Estrada, Peyton Jackson, Avery Ybarra

Johnny Ford – 400-Meters

4×400-Meter Relay — Peyton Jackson, Kadon Moebes, Nathan Roland, Evan Estrada

Nathan Roland — Triple Jump

7th Grade Boys

Rodrigo Barahona – 2400-Meters

Josiah Rodriguez – 1600-Meters

Demarius Anthony — Shot Put

8th Grade Girls

4×100-Meter Relay- Jordann Deutsch, Mia Lewis, Beah St Leger, Peyton Johnson

Ayva Davila – 100-Meter Hurdles

Peyton Johnson – 100-Meters, 200-Meters, Long Jump, High Jump

4×200-Meter Relay — Jordann Deutsch, Mia Lewis, Beah St Leger, Lindakay Westmoreland

7th Grade Girls

Aliya Parra – 800-Meters, 1600-Meters

4×200-Meter Relay — Bridgett Caddell, TJ Horn, Jaslynn Perez, Kenya Wright

TJ Horn — Long Jump