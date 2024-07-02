McMahan Celebrates Independence Day Share:







McMahan recently hosted its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday evening, which included a live performance Indie/Folk artist Abby Smith. In addition to the musical entertainment, the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department organized a fundraiser selling hamburgers and hot dogs to raise funds for their operational expenses. Fire Chief Dee Crisp said McMahan currently operates with six fire trucks and relies on the dedication of 15 volunteer firefighters, all working within an annual budget of $28,000-$30,000. The evening ended with a fireworks display provided by Whizzerville Hall. Photo by Anthony Collins