Cool idea Share:







With temperatures reaching in the high 90’s last week, some people found a nice way to cool off by taking advantage of one of two Splash Pads in Lockhart. Pictured above were people enjoying the Splash Pad at Lockhart City Park. There is also one at Maple Street. Both Splash Pads are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo by Kyle Mooty