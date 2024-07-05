First Friday has it all for everyone, including pets Share:







First Friday in Lockhart (July 5 from 5-8 p.m.) has much to offer this week with everything from live entertainment, art shows, tasty treats, and even something special for the pets.

Mr. Brown’s Pet Shop will have Cleanin’ Crew offering a Basic Spaw Package (A La Carte option available).

Fields Stable Antiques will be offering 13 cheesecakes, including Pecan Pie and Baklava flavors. Wine, coffee and water will also be available.

Music wise, Load Off Fanny’s will have Jenny and the Jetts playing at 8 p.m.

The Blue Pearl will have the David Isley Band from 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft will have We Are Blood Bays followed by the Rock Bottom String Band starting at 9 p.m. The doors open at 8 p.m. for the ticketed ($10) event.

4H Hat Co. will have Tones Country from 7-10 p.m.

Ole Pal Texas Tavern will have Jaimie Krueger playing from 9-11 p.m.

There will be plenty of art to see as well.

Lockhart Post-Gallery will have Rustlers, Roundups, Showdowns & Other Close Encounters with its initial showing of July artist Scott Macleod. He is an interdisciplinary artist who spent the last 40 years working and living in the San Francisco Bay Area before relocating to Austin in 2023. The paintings for this exhibition present the viewer with whimsical, minimalist desert scenes featuring flying saucers, abandoned vehicles and the occasional cactus. The opening reception will be from 5-8 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects will have a reception for Lockhart artists Avery M. Michel, Laurel Coyle, Ryan Thayer Davis, Sam Foster, and Ursula Rogers.

Commerce Gallery will have an Open House with a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m. This month’s artists include Tori White and Paul Meer.

Nostalgic Gift & Gallery will have Ben Brough paintings. He is a big wave pro surfer-turned artist. His poetic, childlike scrawl evokes a raw, mythical impact with humorous undertones. There will be free adult beverages and extended hours.