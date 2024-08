Courthouse Nights season finale Share:







Courthouse Nights wrapped up its fourth season of providing free entertainment in downtown Lockhart with a five-month schedule this year with Austin’ band Simon Says. Courthouse Nights, presented by Rach & Rhodes Presents, plans to return in 2025. This year’s musical guests included Dale Watson, EZ Band, Deadeye, Rattlesnake Milk, and Simon Says. Photo by Jay Baltierra