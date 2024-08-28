Rise Broadband to provide option for Lockhart residents Share:







Special to the LPR

Rise Broadband, with plans of delivering fiber-to-home technology, began work in July in Lockhart and network installation is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Rise plans to have access to its fiber connection to an internet provider for 4,934 homes and businesses in Lockhart. Residents will still have an option of choosing their internet provider.

The City of Lockhart has three per-month rates as commission from Rise for providing internet services to residents. Residential are 80 cents per customer; Commercial is $1.70 per customer; and Point-to-Point (private or leased lines) are $2.56 per customer.

Rise Broadband is installing a private optic line broadband it said will provide high-speed internet. City crews have marked their underground lines in hopes of avoiding utility or gas services being interrupted, but there is still a possibility is brief disruptions.

Rise Broadband workers are installing 1 ½-inch conduits and cables two feet underground. To see if Rise Broadband services are available in your area, contact its office at 833-839-3821.

Workers installing the Rise Broadband lines will stay on the public right-of-way. If the public right-of-way is fenced, residents will be contacted to request access to such properties.

If a resident is concerned about “scam” crews, they can call Rise Broadband at the previously mentioned phone number for verification. Rose Broadband’s working hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with restoration work is provided weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any issues regarding water and/or wastewater repairs due to the contractor activities should call the Public Works Department at 512-398-6452.