Donnye Ford passed away after fighting a long illness, Saturday morning, June 29, 2024.

Donnye was preceded in death by her 2 children, Jim Ford, Dawn Kwast & her great grandson, Wylie Carter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James L. Ford Jr., her grandchildren, Chandra Carter & husband Boyd, Alana Pauley & husband, Matt and Sarah Acuna-Neely & husband, Manuel, daughter in-law, Cindy Ford & son-in-law Alan Kwast & grandchildren, Jaxon & Cole Pauley.

Donnye enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren. She served as an active member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. She enjoyed spending time with her husband with the Shrine RV Club and served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Club which was part of the Alzafar Shrine Clown Unit of San Antonio. And most of all, she was an EXCELLENT chocolate pie maker!

Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 10:00am at Lockhart City Cemetery, 600 N. Colorado St., Lockhart, Tx 78644.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzafar Shrine Temple in San Antonio benefitting the Children’s Hospital.

