PHOTOS: Lockhart’s first blooms of spring 2021 Share:







It may be gray outside, but the first blooms of spring 2021 have popped up. Get your camera (and your allergy medicine) ready for what we hope is a beautiful spring.

City Park will be a great place to see the blossoms in the coming weeks. Check out our article from a few weeks ago about the new features to enjoy this year at the park: