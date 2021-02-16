LISD schools to remain closed Wednesday Feb. 17 and Thursday Feb. 18 Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Lockhart Independent School District Superintendent Mark Estrada announced schools will remain closed Wednesday Feb. 17 and Thursday Feb. 18, according to a press release. All activities and meal service has also been canceled.

“We continue to monitor the weather as well as power and water outages, and we will make decisions about Friday later this week,” Estrada said in the release. “Above all else, we hope you and your families continue to stay safe at home.”