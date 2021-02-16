Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


LISD schools to remain closed Wednesday Feb. 17 and Thursday Feb. 18

Local News
0
Share:

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Lockhart Independent School District Superintendent Mark Estrada announced schools will remain closed Wednesday Feb. 17 and Thursday Feb. 18, according to a press release. All activities and meal service has also been canceled.

“We continue to monitor the weather as well as power and water outages, and we will make decisions about Friday later this week,” Estrada said in the release. “Above all else, we hope you and your families continue to stay safe at home.”

Share:
Previous Article

What’s open in Caldwell County on Tuesday ...

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION