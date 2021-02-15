What’s open in Caldwell County on Tuesday Feb. 16? Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

With several inches of snow already on the ground and temperatures expected to be in the single digits Monday night, multiple closures have been announced for Tuesday. Here is what we have confirmed so far:

SCHOOL:

LISD has canceled school, meal service, and all activities for Tuesday Feb. 16. No announcements for Wednesday yet.

GOVERNMENT:

Caldwell County administrative offices will be closed due to inclement weather. As of this post, no emergency declaration for Caldwell County has been issued.

The City of Lockhart has closed City Hall, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, and the Municipal Court for Tuesday Feb. 16. Utility payments can be made at 855-340-0595.

TRASH:

The landfill will be closed on Tuesday Feb. 16, according to Central Texas Refuse. We have no confirmation of when trash service is expected to resume.

FOOD:

As of this post H.E.B. announced they will open Austin and Central Texas locations from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 16.

This is subject to change at any time, so check this lists prior to heading up: https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/

The Caldwell County Food Pantry will be closed Tuesday Feb. 16, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Chaparral Coffee Shop on the square will be a delivery point for groceries ordered from the Good Things Grocery Store in Martindale. Email or call the Martindale location to arrange delivery to Lockhart (at Chaparral).

SHELTER:

Calvary Chapel Church at 204 N Main Street in Lockhart is opening their doors for the night if you need a warm place to go from 7p-7a.

-Masks will be provided and they will be social distancing

-Coffee, water, and snacks will be provided

-No drugs, no drinking, no parties

POWER:

Rolling blackouts that began in the wee hours of Monday morning are expected to continue into Tuesday, and possibly until, “the weather emergency ends,” according to a release from The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

The outage map on the Bluebonnet Electric Co-op website show outages fluctuating between 2,000 and 4,500 meters. Outages appear to be primarily in the rural regions of Caldwell County such as Fentress, outside the city limits of Martindale, and in the far northern sections of the county.

The Lockhart Police Department and the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management continue to advise residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.